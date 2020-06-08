COVID-19: India Records Single Day Spike with 9,983 Cases in 24 HRS

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.56 lakh cases on Monday after a record number of 9,983 cases were reported in 24 hours, even as the government allowed a number of relaxations after over two months of lockdown. This is the biggest single-day jump in cases as the country recorded over 9,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

India is also the fifth-worst coronavirus-hit nation in the world.

However, the Government of India have allowed restrictions in the lockdown since the fourth phase and from the fifth phase which has been named as Unlock 1:0, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed all shopping malls, religious places, restaurants, hotels, parlors etc to open from June 8 with new guidelines.