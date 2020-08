India’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached around 76% today.

Media reports suggest that over 66,000 patients recovered from the contagion in the last 24 years.

Additionally, over 24 lakh people in the country have recovered from the deadly virus thus far.

The fatality rate also continues to show a declining trend. It now stands at 1.84%.

The Union Health Ministry reportedly said that “over 60 thousand new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours.”