COVID-19: India Reports 1,965 Cases, Toll Reaches 50

India’s COVID-19 positive cases went up to 1965 with 298 fresh cases on Thursday, while 12 more deaths were also reported across the nation taking the death toll to 50, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that the active COVID-19 cases stood at 1764 till Thursday.

A total of 150 cases have been cured and discharged, the ministry informed.

The health ministry on Wednesday informed that the travel of Markaz was one of the reasons behind the spike in cases as 386 new cases were reported in just a day. it further stated that the Nizamuddin Markaz has become a hotspot of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst affected with 335 positive cases and 13 deaths followed by Kerala with 265 positive cases and two deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 234 positive cases with one casualty, while Karnataka has 110 COVID-19 patients with three deaths and Uttar Pradesh with 113 cases with two deaths and Rajasthan with 108 cases.

In Northeast, Assam reported with 16 positive cases of COVID-19 while Manipur reported 2 cases and Arunachal Pradesh with 1 case.