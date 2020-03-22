NationalTop Stories

COVID-19: India reports seventh death

By Pratidin Bureau
Google
503

A 69-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India had risen to 7.

“One #COVID19 positive patient, male 69 yrs, died today in Surat hospital. He was having co-morbid conditions. One female, 65 years, died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID is awaited. She was also having co-morbid conditions” the Health & Family department, Gujarat, as tweeted.

India’s casualty count went up amid fears that the virus may have entered stage 3 of local transmission. The govt announced measures like curbing movement by halting passenger train traffic till March 31 to stop the virus from spreading.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

New one rupee currency notes: Key things to know

Regional

“People opposing Citizenship Bill wants to turn Assam into Islamic State”

Regional

Zubeen’s Ek Nazar enthralls viewers

World

Head of Afghanistan’s Islamic State terror group killed in airstrike

Top Stories

India votes for most crucial phase

Regional

CAB: MLA Mrinal Saikia allegedly attacks protesters

Comments
Loading...