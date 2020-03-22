COVID-19: India reports seventh death

A 69-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India had risen to 7.

“One #COVID19 positive patient, male 69 yrs, died today in Surat hospital. He was having co-morbid conditions. One female, 65 years, died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID is awaited. She was also having co-morbid conditions” the Health & Family department, Gujarat, as tweeted.

India’s casualty count went up amid fears that the virus may have entered stage 3 of local transmission. The govt announced measures like curbing movement by halting passenger train traffic till March 31 to stop the virus from spreading.