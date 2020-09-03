COVID-19: India’s Recovery Rate Reaches 77.09%

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached 77.09 percent with 68,584 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the union health ministry. So far, nearly 3 million people in the country have recovered from the viral pandemic.

Health Ministry has said, the constant increase in recoveries has ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 21.16 percent of the total positive cases. The number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by over 3.6 times. The Ministry said the number of recovered patients has grown over four times from the first week of July to the first week of September 2020.



Effective implementation of the ‘Test, Track, and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.75 percent. In the last 24 hours, 83 thousand 883 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 38 lakh 53 thousand 407. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh together account for over 50 percent of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours.



Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 8 lakh 15 thousand and 538. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 43 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 67 thousand 376.