COVID-19: IOCL Bottling Plant Employees Shut Factory

The IOCL bottling plant in North Guwahati has been closed down by the labourers as a preventive measure for the coronavirus outbreak. The closure of the plant might lead to the scarcity of LPG cylinders during the lockdown period.

The labourers have closed the plant as no preventive measures have been taken in the IOC to fight against COVID-19. Hundreds of tankers and cylinder trucks have been kept in a halt in the plant and the drivers of the truck who came from various parts like Bihar, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have also been stranded in the plant due to the closure.

It may be mentioned that at the time when the entire country is fighting against the deadly disease and is taking all preventive measures to get rid of it, it has come to light that a senior official of the IOC bottling plant has ended his responsibility by monitoring the digital temperature.

Hundreds of employees, drivers, and handymen are now in dilemma due to the negligence of the administration of the plant as a result of which they have decided to close the plant.

However, 10,000 cylinders are produced daily from the bottling plant.