Covid-19: Israel-Returned Baksa Youth Tests NEGATIVE

By Pratidin Bureau
The 27-year-old youth who was admitted to an isolation ward after showing symptoms similar to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Baksa tested negative for the infection on Saturday.

As per reports, he has been staying in Israel for higher studies after completing his PhD from IIT Guwahati.

The youth, whose acquaintance from Uttar Pradesh had tested POSITIVE for the contagion, said that since he had had communication with the UP lad, and was greeted to sights of a massive crowd upon return to New Delhi, wanted to be tested.

Now, GMCH authorities have confirmed that the youth has tested negative and urged people not to flow with social media news.

