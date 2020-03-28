COVID-19| #LOCKDOWN: Mysterious death of AISF Constable in Silchar

An Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) constable has died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The whole country is under lockdown as ordered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that under no circumstances, a social gathering will be tolerated anywhere in the district.

However, violating all lockdown protocols, as around 6.30 AM, hundreds of residents gathered in the Sonabarighat market which was functioning as if it is business as usual.

In the same market, and AISF constable Baktar Uddin Barbhuyan who was deployed at Binakandi Tea Estate was found dead.

As per his wife, while he was returning from ATM, he saw a large gathering in the market and asked the market committee’s senior members to immediately close it all down. The moment he did that they all gathered and started beating him with sticks. A mob gathered and lynched my husband and no one did anything. I rushed to the spot with my children and saw them beating my husband. After a while, they started saying Police is coming and they fled from the scene”.

The Superintendent of police had reached the scene with his team and said, ” there is a rumor spreading that a mob has lynched a police constable when he tried to close down a market. It does not seem like that. The AISF constable was on his way back and apparently stopped a pan shop. He had an argument with the vendor and succumbed due to high blood pressure. The postmortem is going on, we did not see any mark of injury anywhere on his body. However, we are investigating the matter.”