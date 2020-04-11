NationalTop Stories

COVID-19: Lockdown Likely To Be Extended For Two More Weeks

By Pratidin Bureau
The national lockdown, to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be extended by at least a fortnight, it is learned.

A decision in this regard was reportedly reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief ministers on Saturday. However, the union government is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

As India battles the COVID-19 crisis, the prime minister held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown should be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of infections.

