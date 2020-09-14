“COVID-19 Made in Wuhan Lab” – Chinese Virologist

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, who was allegedly forced to flee to the United States after she became the whistleblower against the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic upon her discovery of a cover-up operation during her investigation, has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t born out of wet markets or wild animal markets but was made in Wuhan lab controlled by the Chinese government.

A Hindustan Times report quotes the virologist as saying in a British talk show that she had conducted two tests on the “new pneumonia” between December and early January. She then shared her findings with her supervisor who told her to “maintain silence or else she would be made to disappear”.

She reportedly said in the show, “No one responded, people are scared of the government and they are waiting to collaborate with the government and WHO to get more benefits to become safe but this is [was] something urgent.”

She added that upon realizing that she could no longer remain silent on the matter, she decided to do otherwise as “this is a high [highly] contentious dangerous virus. I mean, this is about human beings and global health.”

The virologist even said that “this virus is not from nature. This is based on the China Military Institute that discovered and owned some bad (maybe it’s bat, unable to hear properly) coronavirus named CC45 and ZXC41. Based on that, after lab modification becomes a novel virus.”

Talking about the evidence to second her allegations against the Chinese government, she said, “We are going to publish it. There are two reports, the first one will come in several days and it will tell people about the scientific evidence.”