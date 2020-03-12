Covid-19: Maharashtra Govt Bans Tickets Sale of IPL

The Maharashtra government has banned the sale of tickets for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super kings to avoid the gathering of a large number of people amid the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has banned the ticket sales of the match which is scheduled to be held on March 29 and will be the first of the 13th season of the IPL which will continue till May 24 across various venues around the country.

Mumbai went into high alert after two persons tested positive of Covid-19, taking the total afflicted to 7 in the state, including 5 in Pune.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the government may consider postponing the IPL because of the threat posed by the virus that has claimed over 3000 lives around the world.

The health minister said that there is always a possible danger of the spread of contagious diseases when large numbers of people gather in one place adding that such IPL events can always be organized later.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly asserted that there would be no change in the IPL schedule.