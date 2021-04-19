COVID-19: Manipur Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed

With COVID-19 cases resurging in the entire country, the Manipur has decided to postpone class 10 and class 12 board examinations being conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BoSEM) and Council of Higher Seconday Education (CoHSEM).

Additionally, classes from IX to XII have been suspended as well.

This was informed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Twitter.

“School classes of IX to XII suspended and HSLC Examination-2021 and Higher Secondary Examination-2021, being conducted by BoSEM and CoHSEM respectively are postponed in view of the 2nd wave of #COVID19 pandemic and ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the State,” he tweeted on Monday.

Further, the government has also ordered the closure of coaching centres, tutorial homes, boarding schools, government schools as well as private hostels.

Physical classes for VIII and below have also been suspended. However, online classes can still continue.