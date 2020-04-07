COVID-19: Manipur Police nabs Doctor who fled quarantine centre

Police have nabbed a doctor who fled a quarantine center, after a massive manhunt, from his Kshetrigao residence at around 6 pm last evening, officials said on Tuesday.

The doctor served as a consultant at Peace Hospital and Research Institute (PHRI) at Imphal’s Porompat area where a Nizamuddin returnee state native underwent medical treatment at the Institute for three days allegedly without revealing his travel history.

Police investigation revealed the government doctor who had fled the said quarantine to visit his home on April 5 was apprehended on April 6.

The Nizamuddin returnee 65-year-old man was tested positive for COVID-19, much later, after being discharged from the private hospital.

However, after it was discovered that the man from the Lilong area in Thoubal district had tested positive, all the medical staff of the Institute was tested for COVID-19 and put on quarantine as per the requirement of protocols, officials had earlier maintained.

Identified as Dr. Md. Ayub, a medicine specialist, he was “found missing” on April 5 after a team led by the State Nodal Officer (Quarantine) went for physical inspection, a statement issued by Director K Rajo Singh of Health Services had informed on Monday.

A complaint was also filed at Porompat PS by the authorities as well, prompting the police to act rapidly.

Phanjoubam Chingkhei (Ching).