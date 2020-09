Manipur on Tuesday posted 94 fresh COVID-19 cases with 126 recovered and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

The state now has a total of 7202 Covid cases including 5484 recoveries, 1679 active cases and 39 deaths.

Out of the 1679 active cases, 1175 are general public and 504 are from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The Covid recovery rate stands at 76.14%.