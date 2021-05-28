COVID-19: Meghalaya Announces Increase in Health Insurance Benefits

The Meghalaya government has announced that the state health insurance benefits for those undergoing treatment in hospitals due to COVID-19 will be increased.

The state government announced ex-gratia to families of those who succumbed to the disease.

The insurance benefits will be covered under the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) and COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals will get an insurance cover of Rs 60,000 from the present Rs 4,900.

Moreover, families of deceased patients will get an ex gratia of Rs 50,000, the government announced.

This payment will be made with retrospective effect to families which have lost their members since April 1 this year.

“The benefits will be released immediately to the beneficiaries,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters in Shillong on Friday.

The decision was taken by the Government after consultations with the Health Department and MHIS officials.

As of today, 58.5 per cent of the State population is covered under the MHIS.

This insurance facility is available to all residents of the State except State and Central Government employees who get their medical bills reimbursed separately.

Tynsong urged the people who are entitled to get enrolled under the MHIS, to register for the insurance scheme to avail of the benefits at the time of need.

Over the past few days, several organizations have petitioned the State Government to provide assistance to COVID-19 patients.

According to the Meghalaya government data, 374 people have died due to Covid-19 infections in the state since April 1 this year.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in the state. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other government officials.

Meghalaya on Thursday reported 12 deaths and 809 new Covid-19 cases.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Cyclone Hit Bengal, Odisha