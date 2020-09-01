COVID-19: Meghalaya Bans All Entry & Exit Points for a Week

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday closed all the six entry and exit points to the state for one week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The entry points to Meghalaya at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Haldiagunj have been closed to ‘unburden’ health and other frontline workers, including police personnel.

Only people travelling on emergency services, including healthcare, would be allowed to enter the state, senior officials said.

The official further stated that the closure of the six entry points would remain effective till September 7.

All the six entry points shall remain (for one week every month) or the next three months — September, October and November, the officials said.

The decision came after a recent spurt of coronavirus infections in Shillong, raising fears that it might be heading towards ‘community spread’ of the viral disease.

Twenty more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Meghalaya on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,362.

Of the new cases, 14 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 4 from East Jaintia Hills and one each from West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

The East Khasi Hills district, including the capital city o Shillong has the highest number of active cases at 898, followed by West Garo Hills district at 137 and Ri-Bhoi district at 56.

Till Sunday, over 84,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. The state health department is now planning COVID19 testing with Rapid Antigen kits at random across the state.