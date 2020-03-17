Covid-19: Meghalaya Govt Postpones Budget Session

The Meghalaya government has postponed the budget session of the state assembly from Tuesday for an indefinite time in view of the concerns of the Coronavirus outbreak which is posing a threat globally.

Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh announced that an urgent meeting of the business advisory committee chaired by him decided to postpone the budget session.

However, the house will have its sitting on March 19 as important businesses have to be transacted. The budget session was scheduled from March 13 to March 25 which comprised nine working days.

Meanwhile, state health minister AL Hek in a suo moto statement in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday declared the closure of all educational institutions in the state for an indefinite period.

Notably, the Assam Government also declared shutdown of all government and private schools, cinema halls, gymnasiums in the state and asked the people to avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, the health minister on Monday confirmed that no cases of Covid-19 have been tested positive so far in the state.