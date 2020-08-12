COVID-19 Meghalaya : Greenwood Incident No Threat Anymore

After remaining a cause of great concern for the Meghalaya government with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the chain of infection from the Greenwood Resort wedding group seems to have been successfully cut.

This was reportedly suggested by the Health Department of the state.

The Shillong Times quoted the DHS (MI) Dr Aman War as saying, “We are hopeful that this chain of transmission from Greenwood Resort has been broken.”

The wedding group had gone to the Greenwood Resort of Khanapara violating many safety protocols that were in place due to COVID-19.

Earlier, reacting strongly to the “wilful negligence” shown by the group members, FIRs were filed against all 47 members by the DCs of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts respectively.

CM Conrad Sangma also, besides condemning the incident, had promised adequate action against the violators who had put the people of the state at risk by their sheer negligence.