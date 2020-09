Meghalaya on Friday registered 89 more covid positive cases, taking the state’s tally to 4,447.

Two more deaths were reported pushing the death toll to 34. Currently the state has 1,976 active cases and with 95 recoveries on Friday, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,437.

Almost 1.29 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far.

The East Khasi Hills district continues to be worst affected.