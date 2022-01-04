Covid 19NationalTop Stories

COVID-19: Meghalaya to Impose Fresh Restrictions from January 5

By Pratidin Bureau
The Meghalaya government has decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant in the country. The fresh guidelines will come into effect from January 5.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government has decided to impose restrictions on mass gatherings in the state.

CM Sangma said that the new restrictions will be imposed to curb the COVID-19 cases. The government is trying to prevent from detection of Omicron in the state.

Sangma said restrictions will be imposed on the movement of private vehicles in Shillong city.

He said vehicles will be allowed to ply based on odd and even numbers in Shillong city.

Apart from the requirement of a double vaccination certificate, those coming from outside the state will be required to produce a 72-hour COVID-19 negative test certificate.

Those who do not possess the Covid-19 negative report will be tested at the entry point, he said.

Sangma further said that the night curfew will be re-imposed from 10 pm in Shillong city and in all the other districts.

He said the respective Deputy Commissioners will come up with the necessary order in this connection.

