COVID-19: Mizoram Issues New Guidelines for Unlock 4

The Mizoram government has issued new guidelines for Unlock 4 amid the union ministry’s new set of guidelines allowing significant relaxations for phase 4 of unlock. The guidelines will be followed in the state till September 30, said an official.

The order said that the government has decided to relax certain economic activities with an emphasis on the precautionary measures, he said.



Night curfew will be clamped in all district headquarters, including state capital Aizawl from 8:30 pm to 4:30 am, the official informed.



Mizoram had imposed a state-wide total lockdown till May 31 and the total lockdown was clamped in the Aizawl city area and 10 other district headquarters till June 30 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.



Between 16 and 23 August, a complete lockdown was again clamped in the Aizawl city area to expedite contact tracing following the surge in locally transmitted cases.



The new order said that all commercial activities in the state will function normally.



However, business shops will be allowed to open with a maximum of three keepers and six in cases of godowns or big stores subject to the consent of community leaders of the locality where the shops or godowns are located.



Apart from maintaining the coronavirus safety protocol, all shops have to keep detailed records of their customers, the order said.



The order further stated that the inter-state border will be opened every day at only three entry points – Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram- Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura for vehicles carrying commodities.



However, inter-state movement of people through the three entry points will be allowed only on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays to facilitate screening and quarantine, the order said.



Though the lone Lengpui airport will be open every day for cargo flights, passenger flights are allowed to operate only Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.



Among others, educational institutions and religious congregations will continue to be closed as per the notification.



Weddings, funeral and anniversary celebrations are allowed with a ceiling of 50 attendees and that of sports practice with 25 attendees.



The order said only the state chief secretary or district deputy commissioners are allowed to announce containment zones and lockdown.





