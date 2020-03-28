National

COVID-19: Mizoram woman hid travel history, arrested after Facebook post

By Pratidin Bureau
504

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Aizawl for allegedly hiding her foreign travel details amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The woman landed at Lengpui airport on March 10 and told the screening team that she returned from Kolkata, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said.

However, it was found on her Facebook profile that she came back from Macau via Kolkata, he added.

She was arrested on Tuesday and was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

India: Highest New Born on New Year’s Day with 67,385

Regional

Assam Police Warns Against Fake News With ‘Bohemian Factsody’

National

EC serves notice to Yogi and Mayawati

Regional

Tihu gang-rape: Fourth Accused Arrested

National

Assam Floods: Rahul urges party workers’ help

Regional

Four houses gutted in Dibrugarh fire

Comments
Loading...