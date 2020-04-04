WorldNationalTop Stories

COVID-19: Modi holds telephonic discussion with Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. PM Modi informed about the same in a Tweet.

“We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the discussion came at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

