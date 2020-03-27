Top StoriesRegional

Covid-19: MoU Signed Between Assam Govt & Pvt hospitals

By Pratidin Bureau
In a bid to combat the coronavirus scare in Assam, the state government has signed an MoU (Memorandum of understanding) with the first class private hospitals in the state. The validity of which is two months, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

As per the MoU, a total of 34 hospitals will share the load of patients from government hospitals including Marwari Hospital, Nemcare Hospital, Shankardev Netralay, Sanjeevani, Agile Hospital, Pratiksha, Excel Care. Ayursundra, Swagat Hospital have also been included in the agreement.

Addressing a press conference on Friday Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there are 4000 dedicated beds if GMCH, Dibrugarh, and Silchar all could be bought together only for COVID.

