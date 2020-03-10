Covid-19: NE States Ban Entry of Foreigners through Borders

The Manipur government has closed all border entry points with Myanmar to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. The government has banned the entry of foreigners from these border checkpoints.

As per an order issued by the state home department, the government has banned the movement of people across the international border and shut all the gates along the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh indefinitely.

On the other hand, the Mizoram government has also said that it will seal the border with Myanmar and Bangladesh for the restriction of entry of foreigners to prevent the novel coronavirus into the state.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Government has also stopped issuing Protected Area Permits (PAP)s temporarily to check the spread of coronavirus.

The officials said that foreigners need PAPs to enter the state that shares a border with China and it has been directed by the state Chief Secretary to all the PAP-issuing authorities to stop giving the permits till further orders.

Moreover, at least 400 people in Assam have been quarantined after they came in contact with a US tourist who has been tested positive of Covid-19 in Bhutan after travelling from Guwahati.

After the US tourist tested positive of the virus, the Bhutan government also shut its borders to foreign visitors for two weeks in an effort to limit the impact of the disease.