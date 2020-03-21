COVID-19: No new cases reported in Wuhan in 24 hours

Wuhan, the original epicentre in China of the coronavirus outbreak, registered no new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, for the first time since reporting its first case in December. The outbreak has gone on to infect more than 2,50,000 people around the world and killed more than 11,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization on Friday said that the development has given “hope” to the rest of the world battling the pandemic.

“Wuhan reported no new cases for the first time since the outbreak started and it provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

It may be mentioned here that China as a whole is now reporting only a few new cases each day – most of them apparently from overseas visitors. Global observers stated that the crisis has gradually shifted from Asia to Europe. Italy itself has now reported more deaths than China.