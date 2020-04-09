National

COVID-19: Odisha Becomes First State To Extend Lockdown Till April 30

By Pratidin Bureau
NDTV
170

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his ministers.

“We have decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre,” he said in a video message.

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

Odisha has recorded 44 positive cases of coronavirus so far.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Blasts at Namrup Fertilizer Plant

Regional

NIA court awards death penalty to NDFB militants

Sports

INDvNZ: Final T20I today

Regional

AGP-JD(U) meeting : BJP MLA criticises AGP

Regional

NRC Victims Should be Provided Grant-in aid: Khaleque

Regional

Coal Syndicate Continued Unabated in Assam: Durga Das Boro

Comments
Loading...