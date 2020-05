Another positive case of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been reported from Assam, this time from Goalpara district.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening informed about the development. He further wrote, “Since the person is under containment zone, there is no need to fear.”

Alert ~ One person from Goalpara has tested positive for #COVID19. Since the person is under containment zone, there is no need to fear.



↗️Total #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 43.



↗️Active cases10

↗️Discharged 32

↗️Death 1



Update at 5.10 pm / May 5#AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2020

