Covid-19 Outbreak: CBSE Board Exam, JEE Main Postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the ongoing Class 10 and 12 examinations till March 31 as a precautionary measure of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has become a global threat.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that all the ongoing examinations in India and abroad have been postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter after an assessment of the situation adding that all ongoing evaluation work will also be suspended during the period.

However, the ICSE board exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now, informed chief executive and secretary of the board Gerry Arathoon.

The postponement of CBSE examinations came after the Ministry of Human Resource Development directed boards and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the outbreak.

The ministry has asked for the postponement of all exams including IIT JEE. The National Institute of Open Studies (NIOS) has also postponed all exam activities.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled for next month, has been postponed as they would clash with the rescheduled boards.

The ministry also said that the JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and a new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with the rescheduled CBSE and other board exams.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said he has directed the CBSE and NIOS to postpone their exams keeping in view the health concerns of students.