COVID-19 Outbreak: GHC Functioning Restricted
The Gauhati High Court has issued a set of directions in the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The directions shall apply to the Principal Seat of the Gauhati High Court, the outlying benches at Kohima, Aizawl, Itanagar, and the subordinate courts of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The directions issued by the court are:
- The court functioning shall be restricted with a staggering roster in all the courts to maintain social distancing
- 50 percent of the staff of the Principal Seat and the Outlying Benches below the level of Administrative Officer (Judicial) shall attend office alternately. The Administrative Officer (Judicial) I In-charge of the concerned Sections of the Registry shall allot the roster duties amongst the officers and staff as per requirement. Moreover, the Administrative Officer (Judicial)/ In-charge of the concerned Sections shall ensure that the urgent work of their respective Sections is not affected.
- The same arrangement is to be followed in the subordinate courts of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The details of the roster are to be worked out by the concerned District & Sessions Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Special Judge, Principal Judge, Family Court, Member, MACT etc.
- All Officers and staff of the Principal Seat, the Outlying Benches, and the Subordinate Courts must wear masks covering the nose and mouth
- Entry of outsiders shall be strictly prohibited in the Court premises, unless specifically directed by the concerned authority or unless the personal appearance of a party is required in a judicial proceeding. No Person, except the learned Advocates/parties appearing in person who are to address arguments, shall be permitted in the courtroom.
- For an urgent listing of matters in the principal seat, learned advocates may send e-mail to the courts in the respective court e-mail IDs in the prescribed format as notified earlier.