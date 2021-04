COVID-19: Over 3.23 Lakh New Cases In India, 2,771 Deaths

India on Tuesday reported 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths. The total active caseload now stands at 28,82,2014.

The new cases were detected out of 16,58,700 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positive cases now stood at 176,36,307.

With today’s fatalities, the total death tally stood at 1,97,894.

Further, 2,51,827 cured patients were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 14,52,71,186 got inoculated as of date.