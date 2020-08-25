COVID-19 Pandemic: AHSEC To Reduce Syllabus by 30%

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to reduce 30 percent of the syllabus for this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sources said that notification in this regard will be issued soon. The decision was taken in a recent meeting of the Council’s academic committee. This decision will be implemented for the students of 11th and 12th classes in all arts, commerce and science streams with certain conditions, reported All India Radio.



According to reports the Education Department has set up a task force which will decide on the reopening of educational institutes. The Assam government is mulling to resume classes from 1st of next month subject to the approval of the Centre.