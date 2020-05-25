COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebration

Although the country geared up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, the usual fervor and celebrations are missing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the fourth phase of lockdown, the state of Kerala, Jammu, and Kashmir and Ladakh marked Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday while the rest of the country will celebrate the festival on Monday by maintaining social distancing and government guidelines.

However, the prayer gatherings, outdoor celebrations and other public events have been cancelled due to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

With other states celebrating the festival on Monday, Assam too will celebrate the festival today following the guidelines which were being put in place by the state government and the religious heads.

People are restricted to go to mosques for offering prayers and asked to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Assam Chief Minister and Commerce Minister also extended their Eid greetings to the people of the state.

In a statement, the chief minister said, “I extend warm wishes to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is filled with fasting, prayer, and reflection strengthen the bond of brotherhood and further the tradition of amity and communal harmony in the State”.

The Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in another statement said, “Eid-ul-Fitr marks the successful culmination of a period of fasting and compassion during the holy month of Ramadan.”

“May this festival strengthen friendship and brotherhood and usher in peace and prosperity to our state,” Patowary said.

Minister Patowary also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by abiding the safety norms issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.