COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

The COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the spirit of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. The entire country is facing a crisis amid the pandemic as most of the states are undergoing lockdown while the others are following restrictions in order to curb the infection.

People across the country have been asked by their respective Imam to offer prayer at their homes instead of going to masjid or Eidgah maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed the wish that the nation overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and works towards furthering human welfare with collective efforts.

Amid the shadow of the second wave of the disease, Eid is being observed across the country.

Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone”s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!

President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said, “Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens! This festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity & rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity. Let us resolve to deal with Covid-19 by following the guidelines and to work for the well-being of the society & the country.”

Celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The religious festival is celebrated in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and will continue until the evening of May 14.

Much like the beginning of the fasting period, its end also depends on the sighting of the moon. People begin to look forward to the exact date and time when the cosmic body would appear in the night sky. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the festival. The date of Eid, hence, differs from country to country.

