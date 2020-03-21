COVID-19: Passengers to get 100% ticket refund

Indian Railways had announced that it will be giving 100% refund to the passengers who cancel their tickets till April 15, a step to avoid crowding in public places and aid social distancing as the number of Sars-Cov-2 cases in India stood at 258.

“Indian Railways relaxes refund rules for PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter generated tickets. All rules for e-ticket remain the same as the passenger does not need to come to the station for a refund of the ticket,” the transporter said in an advisory on Saturday.

Govt. Advisory in wake of Covid -19 to avoid crowding and practice social distancing. IR relaxes Refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets.

PASSENGERS ARE ADVISED TO AVAIL THE FACILITY AND AVOID COMING TO RAILWAY STATION DURING THE SPREAD OF VIRUS. pic.twitter.com/pHumJ89tuI — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) March 21, 2020

The Indian Railways has also added that it will not operate any passenger train from any railway station across the country from midnight on Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday, when the Janta Curfew to be observed.

Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday, the transporter had added. All intercity trains will also remain canceled till 10 pm on Sunday.