COVID-19 patient discharged from SMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
One more COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Friday after his swab samples tested negative for Coronavirus.

“Happy to share that one more #COVID19 patient, after testing negative successively, has been discharged from SMCH today taking the total recovered patients to 41”, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Friday.

“Now the number of active cases in Assam is 42, with total 86 positive cases so far,” Sarma tweeted.

