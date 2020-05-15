COVID-19 patient discharged from SMCH

One more COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Friday after his swab samples tested negative for Coronavirus.

“Happy to share that one more #COVID19 patient, after testing negative successively, has been discharged from SMCH today taking the total recovered patients to 41”, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Friday.

“Now the number of active cases in Assam is 42, with total 86 positive cases so far,” Sarma tweeted.