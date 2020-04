Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital at Golaghat on Friday said that the COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital were spitting from upstairs.

“I have learned that Coronavirus patients are spitting from upstairs at Golaghat Civil Hospital. And it is very unfortunate. If spittle falls on any persons, then pregnant women and senior citizens may also get infected,” said the Minister.