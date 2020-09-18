Top StoriesHealthWorld

COVID-19: People Not Wearing Masks Digging Graves in Indonesia

In what seems to be a fitting punishment for not wearing masks, people in Indonesia are being forced to dig graves for the victims of COVID-19.

As reported by CNN, in one part of rural Indonesia, three middle-aged men and five minors in Cerme district of Gresik Regency, East Java, were given the unique punishment on September 9.

More than 160,000 of those patients have recovered, while at least 9,100 have died, according to the Indonesian Health Ministry.

The report quotes the district leader of Cerme as saying that most people have accepted the social punishment, which often involves push-ups or cleaning.

He further said that he hoped options like grave-digging would be educational and show “firsthand the real and serious effect of Covid-19.

