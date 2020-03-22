COVID-19: PM Modi thanked citizens for supporting ‘Janta Curfew’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised every citizen of India for showing their gratitude to those who are serving others at the risk of getting infected by coronavirus themselves.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi thanked people for showing support. “The nation thanks every citizen who is leading the fight against Coronavirus. My gratitude to the countrymen,” he tweeted.

The country also observed an unprecedented ‘Janta Curfew’ to control the spread of the deadly virus. People across the country came out of their homes and on their balconies at 5 pm on Sunday to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express solidarity.

The Prime Minister had asked Indians to follow Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. He asked people to not step out of their houses during that time. He also highlighted the importance of social distancing and explained that Janta Curfew is observed by the Janta and for the Janta.