Covid-19: PM Modi to interact with CMs again: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to chief ministers of all states on April 27 regarding the national lockdown and the coronavirus situation in the country, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

After taking feedback from the chief ministers, the Centre will prepare the strategy for the future. Sharing this with the media on Friday, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The state government has stepped up vigilance along the bordering areas Kokrajhar and Dhubri amid rising cases of the deadly virus in neighbouring West Bengal.”.

Sarma said that “pool testing” will be carried out in Dhubri district on April 26. Moreover from today, rapid corona tests will be made available in all civil hospitals and medical colleges in the State, barring Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

