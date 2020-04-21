Covid-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan

One coronavirus positive case was reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday after which 125 families were sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

According to sources, the individual, who has been tested positive for coronavirus is a relative of a sanitation worker. The individual’s mother had reportedly fallen victim to COVID-19 earlier. Their house was sealed and the family has been in quarantine since Saturday.

On the same day, 30 families near the staffer’s house were placed under strict quarantine and food was supplied to them by the government. Subsequent to the recent developments, additional 95 families have been put under quarantine and the employees in these houses have been asked not to step out of their houses.

According to the latest reports, close to 500 people – about 125 families – living in Rashtrapati Bhavan area are in self-isolation. An official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan is awaited.