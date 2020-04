Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Assam, taking the total number of positive cases to 23.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted regarding the same on Friday night. He informed that two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to people who also participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Alert ~Three more #Covid_19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro),Kamrup and Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23.



Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to #NizamuddinMarkaz event .



Update at 11.25 pm / April 3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 3, 2020

The cases were reported from Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup and Marigaon districts.