COVID-19 Positive Cases in Tripura Stands at 155

Tripura registered 155th confirmed case of COVID-19 after another BSF official of 86th Battalion based at Ambassa in Dhalai district tested positive of the virus. This was informed by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb through his twitter handle.

He said, “652 civilians & BSF officials have undergone #COVID19 test, among them 1 BSF official of 86th Battalion, Ambassa found COVID-19 POSITIVE. We are conducting maximum number of COVID19 tests to ensure better safety of every people of this State. Stay safe ! #TripuraCOVID19Count.”

652 civilians & BSF officials have undergone #COVID19 test, among them 1 BSF official of 86th Battalion, Ambassa found COVID-19 POSITIVE.



We are conducting maximum number of COVID19 tests to ensure better safety of every people of this State.



Stay safe !#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 13, 2020

The chief minister stated that the maximum numbers of COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state itself to ensure that the people remain safe.