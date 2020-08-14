COVID-19 : Principal of Diphu HS School Dies

In an unfortunate incident, the Principal of Diphu Government Higher Secondary Boys School, Benjamin Terang, has reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 in the wee hours of Friday. He breathed his last at the Hayat Hospital, Guwahati.

After testing positive for the virus on August 1, Terang was admitted to the COVID-19 Hospital in Diphu Medical College.

However, he was moved to Hayat Hospital two days later for advanced treatment.

The deceased wife, Nibedita Devi Ranghangpi, and son, Saising Terang, are also undergoing treatment at Diphu COVID-19 Hospital.