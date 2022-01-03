Covid 19EntertainmentTop Stories

COVID-19: Producer Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for the Virus

By Pratidin Bureau
With the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and the looming threat of Omicron, most the Bollywood celebrities have contracted the deadly virus. The recent celeb to have tested positive for COVID-19 is producer Ekta Kapoor.

The producer is currently under home quarantine. Ekta Kapoor asked all her friends and family, who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested. She is also following all the protocols as required by the authorities.

She confirmed about detecting with the virus through her Instagram account. She wrote a text note saying, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves (sic).”

