National

COVID-19: Punjab extends Lockdown Till April 30

By Pratidin Bureau
Twitter
1

The Punjab government on Friday announced to extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here.

PUNJAB CABINET @capt_amarinder UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES EXTENSION OF PUNJAB CURFEW/ LOCKDOWN till 30 April, 2020/1st May, 2020. Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement (sic), Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted.

Punjab has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days, pushing the total count to 132 so far with 11 deaths.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Assam’s 41% working women sexually harassed at work: Report

Top Stories

KNP Flood : Tiger lies under bed

Regional

Read Sonowal’s ‘QUESTIONNAIRE’ for Rahul Gandhi

National

India may have slipped into Stage-III

Regional

AASU office vandalised in Bilasipara

Regional

Govt. denies reports of deaths due to hooch consumption

Comments
Loading...