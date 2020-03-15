Top StoriesNational

COVID-19: Railways to remove curtains & blankets from AC coaches

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Railway department has ordered to remove blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. Other items in the bedroll, including bed sheets, towels, and pillow covers, are washed every day.

A tweet to this effect has been posted by Western Railway saying, “Kindly note that it has been decided to withdraw curtains & blankets from AC coaches of trains as they are not washed every trip, for prevention of #coronavirus. Passengers may please bring their own blankets if need be. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Government bans fish imports pertaining to presence of Formalin

Regional

Cyclonic circulation over Assam | Rains to continue

Regional

Cattle smuggling truck recovered in Howly

National

Visakhapatnam: Fire guts vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’

National

Andhra boat tragedy: 11 dead, 23 rescued

Regional

Brahmaputra Board needs to be strengthened: Union MoS for Water Resources

Comments
Loading...