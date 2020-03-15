COVID-19: Railways to remove curtains & blankets from AC coaches

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Railway department has ordered to remove blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. Other items in the bedroll, including bed sheets, towels, and pillow covers, are washed every day.

Railways is taking unprecedented precautions to prevent the spread of Novel #Coronavirus infection.



The railway stations and trains are being sanitised to ensure utmost hygiene, making travel safe for passengers. pic.twitter.com/GGTqFjOcS8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2020

A tweet to this effect has been posted by Western Railway saying, “Kindly note that it has been decided to withdraw curtains & blankets from AC coaches of trains as they are not washed every trip, for prevention of #coronavirus. Passengers may please bring their own blankets if need be. Inconvenience is regretted.”