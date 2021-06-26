COVID-19 Restrictions Extended in Tripura

With the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tripura government has decided to extend curfew restrictions for another week.

As per reports, in places under the control of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, the curfew restrictions will last the same period of time.

Similar curfew restrictions have been added to three municipalities and four municipalities have had their restrictions lifted due to a decline in new infections in the state.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, the curfew would be in effect until 5 a.m. on July 3.

This will apply in regions under the control of the Agartala Municipal Corporation and ten other civic authorities in Tripura, stated reports.

As per the extended restrictions, shops and markets will open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m in the curfew areas.