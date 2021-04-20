COVID-19 Row: GU Postpones PG 1st Semester Exam

By Pratidin Bureau
Gauhati University
The Gauhati University has decided to postpone the theory exam of Post Graduation first semester which was scheduled to be held from April 19. The exam was postponed following a massive protest by the students of the university.

On Monday, the university students protested against the commencement of the examination amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a fresh notification, the Controller of Examinations of Gauhati University, after discussion with the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU), the university authority decided to postpone the examination scheduled to be held from April 19, 2021. The exam has been rescheduled from April 30, said the official notification.

Copy of the notice has been sent to all the heads of departments of Gauhati University and all the principals of PG colleges.

The Controller of GU earlier said in a notification issued on April 18, 2021that the “scheduled P.G. 1st semester examination will be conducted as per time schedule notified earlier”.

“However, candidates, who are not able to appear in the examination, have to inform the Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University through the concerned Principal/HoD for further course of action. A second phase of examination may be conducted for these students at a convenient time,” the April 18 notice said.

The students protested after the issuance of the notice against the university authority’s decision to hold the examination as per schedule.

