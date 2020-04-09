COVID-19: See The State-Wise Cases In India Here

With 540 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 5,734, showed the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 166 while 472 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,135 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 738 and Delhi at 669, Telangana at 427 and Rajasthan at 381.

To contain the spread of coronavirus, India is under a 21-day lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted. Amid indications that the central government may not lift the lockdown in one go, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 to discuss various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown.

PM Modi told a conference of political leaders on Wednesday that several state governments had asked for an extension of the lockdown to cope with the outbreak, according to a statement issued by his office.

Here are total state-wise coronavirus cases in India

Andhra Pradesh – 348

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 11

Arunachal Pradesh – 1

Assam -28

Bihar – 38

Chandigarh – 18

Chhattisgarh – 10

Delhi – 669

Goa – 7

Gujarat – 179

Haryana – 147

Himachal Pradesh – 18

Jammu and Kashmir – 158

Jharkhand – 4

Karnataka – 181

Kerala – 345

Ladakh – 14

Madhya Pradesh – 229

Maharashtra – 1135

Manipur – 1

Mizoram – 1

Odisha – 42

Puducherry – 5

Punjab – 101

Rajasthan – 381

Tamil Nadu – 738

Telangana – 427

Tripura – 1

Uttarakhand – 33

Uttar Pradesh – 361

West Bengal – 103

Across the globe, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 15 lakh with over 88,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 3 lakh have recovered.

The US remains the worst affected country with over 4.3 lakh cases, followed by Spain (1.48 lakh cases), Italy(1.4 lakh cases), France (1.13 lakh cases) and Germany (1.13 lakh cases). Italy has reported 17,669 deaths, Spain 14,792 deaths and the US 14,768 deaths from coronavirus.